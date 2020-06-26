Air Force pilot’s body returns to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The body of 1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen’s body has returned to Utah.

The route Friday following his arrival is I-215 to Legacy, Legacy to 89, 89 to Shepard Lane to 1075 W. 1075 West, heading north to the mortuary.

Lt. Allen’s viewing will be on July 3rd and his funeral will be on Independence Day, according to family.

Lt. Allen is from Perry, Utah. Allen’s body was brought back to the United States last week, after he died in a training exercise off the coast of Northern England. He was flying an F-15 fighter jet when the accident happened.

Lt. Allen was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath Base

