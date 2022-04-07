SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has its own school of psychology that aims to implement the best practices of psychology, pediatric psychology and applied behavior in schools around Utah.

Some of these trainings and implementations include a mental health screening. Like the hearing and vision tests children take during the school year, students will also be evaluated on their mental health by trained counselors and clinicians.

There are also multiple resources for teachers and parents to better understand the foundations of school mental health. Live webinars on certain topics take place on the first Wednesday of each month at 9:00 A.M.

Dr. Aaaron Fischer, Director of the U of U psychology lab said “Parents have this really hard role because many are having to work and supervise their child’s education, and so I think trying to strike that balance is key. What we’re trying to do with parents is give them quick digestible snippets or little nuggets that they can take with them that are effective and that are those big bangs for your buck.”

Audiences can also find the recorded webinars online. These practices and foundations have already been implemented in the Davis, Salt Lake City, Canyons, Granite and Washington County School Districts.

Different projects are available depending on the needs of the student. Whether its Behavior & Mental Health Support, Academic Behavior Support, or Interdisciplinary Feeding Support. The University aims to continue teaching, learning from, and strengthening communities.