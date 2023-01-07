BOISE (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State dropped its first Mountain West Conference game of teh season Saturday night, losing to Boise State, 82-59.

The Broncos took control early, building an eight-point lead in the game’s first eight minutes. A quick 5-0 spurt from Utah State trimmed the deficit to a mere three points before a 10-0 Boise State run pushed the lead to double digits. BSU shot 6-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half, precluding the Aggies from making a sizable comeback prior to halftime.

Boise State’s momentum persisted into the second half as the Broncos began the second period on a 13-4 run to extend the lead to 24. The Aggies responded with a 16-7 stretch to cut the lead to 15 points but were unable to trim the deficit any further over the remainder of the contest.

Graduate forward Taylor Funk led USU with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including a 4-for-5 mark from 3-point range. Senior guard Sean Bairstow also reached double figures with 10 points. Junior guard Steven Ashworth posted a team-high four assists while junior guard Max Shulga led the way with six rebounds in addition to nine points. As a team, the Aggies shot 23-for-58 (39.7 percent) from the floor and 7-for-21 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range.

The Broncos were led by a quarter of double-digit scorers in Tyson Degenhart (19), Max Rice (14), Naje Smith (12) and Marcus Shaver Jr. (10). Degenhart also posted a double-double with 10 rebounds. BSU shot an even 50 percent from the field (31-for-62) and went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) from 3-point territory on the night.