Agencies continue to search for missing hunter

Carl Crumrine, 69, was last seen Oct. 14th at 5:30 A.M. (Summit Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SUMMIT COUNTY (ABC4 News) – For two days, multiple agencies have been searching for missing West Virginia hunter Carl Crumrine.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” said Lt. Andrew Wright, Summit County Sheriff’s Office. “This is very terrifying. This is very difficult. We’re hoping for some good news today.”

The 69-year-old was last seen Monday around 5:30 a.m.

“This morning, we picked back up at 6 a.m. with searchers on the ground, horseback as well as in the air,” said Lt. Wright.

At the time he went missing, Crumrine was hunting with a group in the Lyman Lake area of Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

“You’re talking the national forest,” said Wright. “So, we’re talking miles and miles of square miles of land where this Mr. Crumrine could have gone.”

Authorities say Crumrine was prepared for the cold weather and had food as well as fire-making material on him.

“The elevation is a concern. when you start getting up 9,000 – 11,000 feet which the high Unita’s are you can experience elevation sickness,” said Wright.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it is in touch with Crumrine’s family.

