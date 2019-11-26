After two troopers hit, Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down amid icy conditions

Days
NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol said two troopers were hit while investigating two separate crashes Monday. One of those troopers was hit twice in the same spot.

Michael Rapich, Colonel with Utah Highway Patrol, said “Wet roads and freezing conditions have set up black ice conditions across the Wasatch Front. If you are on the freeway, we really need you to slow down, and expect extremely slick conditions. Please help our troopers get crashes safely off the road.”

The troopers who were hit are expected to be OK, but always remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

A winter storm brought snow to northern Utah Monday morning. As the day went on temperatures dropped causing dicey driving conditions for many state roadways. As of 9:30 p.m., troopers said they responded to more than 270 crashes. The agency urged Utahns to avoid driving if they’re able.

Fifteen cars slid-off the road or crashed along a stretch of Interstate 215 in Taylorsville. Some injuries were reported by none of them appear to be life-threatening, according to troopers. Utah Department of Transporation closed southbound I-215 W due to the multiple incidents.

