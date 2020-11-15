President Donald Trump said in a tweet Sunday morning that President-elect Joe Biden ‘won’ the election, but clarified in a later tweet “I concede NOTHING!” The election was called more than a week ago by major media outlets, including the Associated Press.
Trump still claimed “the Election was Rigged.” His campaign has not provided evidence of widespread voter fraud and Republican election officials in key states have denied his claims.
Trump tweeted on Saturday “We will WIN.”
Biden takes office on January 20.
- GAME DAY! Raiders hope for 3rd straight win Sunday 1:05PM on 8 News Now
- Silver alert issued for missing 68-year-old man with multiple health issues
- Stress from an election could take a toll on your heart health, doctors say
- After tweeting Biden won election, Trump clarifies in another tweet ‘I concede NOTHING!’
- The IUP Panel on the presidential election and new Coronavirus mandates
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.