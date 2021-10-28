UPDATE: Police locate wounded woman that left Draper hotel with shooter, suspect arrested

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police have taken the suspect into custody after locating the couple in Nevada, and have confirmed that the woman was shot.

The woman is currently receiving medical attention and the children were not harmed and are in the care of Child Protective Services.

Nevada Highway Patrol stopped the couple’s vehicle on I-80 in Elko, Nev. just before 5 p.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: After reportedly getting shot, woman leaves Draper hotel with shooter, police still searching

WEDNESDAY 10/28/21 5:26 p.m.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating an alleged shooting that happened outside of a Hampton Inn in Draper Thursday.

Around 11:33 a.m., Draper Police responded to reports of a man and a woman arguing in the parking lot of the hotel located near 13711 S. and 200 W as they were apparently leaving the property.

During the argument, police said the man later identified as 33-year-old Latterial Desmoes Jones, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the woman.

Police said evidence at the scene indicates that the woman, identified as 33-year-old Carrie Lynn Jones, was “likely struck by the bullet.”

Jones was reportedly carrying a baby in a car seat and had a young boy with her at the time of the alleged shooting.

Jones and the two children then got into the car with the suspect and left in a 2012 Honda Civic with a Utah license plate #G661JY.

Police are still searching for the woman, children, and suspect.

According to a statement from the police, Latterial Jones is described as a black male, 5-foot-8, and 142 pounds. Carrie Jones is listed as a white female, 4-foot-11 with brown hair.

The baby’s age and gender are unknown. Police say the boy appeared to be 6-years-old with a husky build and brown hair.

ABC4 is monitoring the story and will provide updates as more information comes in.