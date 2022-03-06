UTAH (ABC4)- Avalanche danger in Utah remains high for many of our mountain ranges due to the recent heavy snowfall. This last storm, while not the most impactful for the higher elevations, still put down a significant amount of snow overnight along with some stronger winds that have left many north facing slopes under a “considerable” avalanche risk for slopes above 8,000 feet. For out lower slopes and slopes that do not face north, our avalanche risk remains at a “moderate” risk.



The Utah Avalanche Center warns that avalanches one to two feet deep can be triggered due to a persistent weak layer. These avalanches could also be triggered from a distance which means that anyone heading out to the backcountry should use extra precaution. This weak layer in our snowpack was caused by the prolonged dry period that we saw over the last few weeks, and now we are starting to see the dangers associated with them.



According to the UAC’s website, 5 avalanches were reported. You can read more about them here.

While the forecast was issued for Sunday, the danger will still be out there on Monday as well. Backcountry recreators will need to be careful when riding on north aspects and even other aspects that are sheltered. Always be sure to check the forecast on the UAC’s website before hitting the slopes.



You can also stay ahead of any new incoming snow with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!



To read more about Utah Avalanche Center, updated daily at 7 a.m., click here.