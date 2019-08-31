After more than a year, man convicted in human trafficking case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A jury convicted a man of multiple felony charges including aggravated human trafficking-against two women.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office said its SECURE Section investigated and prosecuted the case and worked for more than a year to obtain the conviction.

James Savage Brown was convicted of the following charges: aggravated human trafficking for forced sexual exploitation, aggravated kidnapping, rape, forcible sodomy, aggravated exploitation of prostitution and tampering with a witness

AG Special Agents said they learned about Brown’s activity last year from one of the victims after she was released from the Salt Lake County Detention Center. While there, she encountered another woman who had suffered similarly at the hands of Brown. Investigators later learned that one of the women had previously reported her encounter with Brown to Salt Lake police.

Investigators said both women told stories of manipulation and coercion, including exploiting drug dependency, threatened or actual physical abuse, fear for their lives, and repeated attempts and/or success in forced prostitution by Brown.

Collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office and the Salt Lake City Police Department was instrumental in identifying the victims and corroborating the victims’ reports, the AG’s office said.



Human trafficking tips should be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

