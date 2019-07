SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News continues to highlight African culture as we’re gearing up for this weekend’s African Festival in Utah’s capital city.

On Tuesday, Maxwell Ayeliya with Sabu Help International talked to ABC4 News’ Surae Chinn about Ghana and the rich tradition of basket weaving.

Sabu Help International is a non-profit organization who provide financial resources and educational opportunities to empower people.

If you would like to help Maxwell and Sabu, click here.

