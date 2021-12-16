Adidas launching its first NFT collection

UTAH (ABC4) – Popular athletic brand Adidas has announced its entry into the metaverse with the release of its first NFT collection, “Into the Metaverse.”

The collection was created with NFT pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club, gmoney, and the team behind the PUNKS Comic, a press release says.

Into the Metaverse will go on sale Dec. 17 and owners of the NFT will receive exclusive access to Adidas Originals experiences and products including virtual wearables for the blockchain-based gaming world, “The Sandbox” and other platforms, with exclusive physical products to match.

As a way to cement the brand’s entry into the metaverse, Adidas also purchased a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT named Indigo Herz and acquired a portion of virtual land inside The Sandbox — which the brand plans to fill with exclusive content and experiences.

Adidas’ digital assets will be secured in partnership with Coinbase, a leading crypto exchange.

Digital and physical wearables will be available for Into the Metaverse NFT owners in 2022.

The NFT’s will be on sale this Friday at adidas.com/metaverse.