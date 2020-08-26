Addressing vote-by-mail ‘tampering’ and ‘fraud’ concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump has made it clear that he does not support an all mail-in presidential election, which has raised a number of concerns from voters.

“This is the greatest scam in the history of politics,” President Trump said on Monday, as Republicans kicked off the first day of their convention.

ABC4 News addressed voting concerns with Justin Lee, the State Director of Elections for Utah. Some of the concerns include ballot tampering and fraud.

“We haven’t seen any kind of indication of either widespread or small kind of ballot tampering or, or fraud or any real issues,” Lee said. “We do have from time to time, you know, say a spouse or a partner will sign for the for their spouse, someone else in their household. Sometimes a mom may sign for a kid who’s off at college or we’re on a mission or something like that. But we know because we’re catching those things. We’re verifying every single signature based on what’s in the system, and we’re catching those and educating voters that then you can’t do that kind of a thing.”

The United States Postal Service also warned about a delay in ballots arriving in time to be counted. The USPS anticipates an avalanche of ballots.

The state director ensures that ballots postmarked no later than the day before the election or placed in a dropbox by 8:00 p.m. on election day will be counted.

“After election day, ballots process for the next two weeks, until the county’s find the canvas is certified in official results, and if a ballot was postmarked on time, it can still be received during that two week period by the election officials and be counted. So even if there’s a little bit of delay in the mail, it will still get to the counties in time to be counted.”

Lee also told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson, that Utahns have used the vote-by-mail method since 2014, and he doesn’t expect an influx in voters using the method come November.

“If we look at our June primary, for example, we had less than one percent of people who voted in person and had the highest turnout we’ve ever had for a primary. So vote by mail works. It has a higher turnout, and there are no real issues with that.”

For important dates and deadlines for the November 2020 Election, click here.

To watch a video showing the various security and privacy measures to ensure that your mail-in-ballot is secret and counted accurately, click here.