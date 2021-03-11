Addressing suicide prevention in the workplace

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – According to Utah State University, deaths by suicide cost the United States about $44 billion each year.

With the issue of suicide in mind, USU is collaborating with an organization called Working Minds to address suicide prevention in the workplace.

Working Minds is providing a 2-hour training course to all businesses, companies, and organizations in Davis County in order to address mental health and suicide concerns in the workplace.

According to a post on the USU website, “Working Minds trains organizations to proactively address suicide in the workplace. This 2-hour training will educate and equip businesses with tools to address mental health and suicide concerns within the workplace while creating a forum for dialogue and critical thinking about workplace mental health challenges.”

Over a three-month period, those diagnosed with depression miss an average of 4.8 workdays and suffer 11.5 days of reduced productivity, according to USU.

Working Minds says their training program has three main objectives:

Increased awareness of suicide prevention. Increased capacity for dialogue and critical thinking about workplace mental health challenges. Increased ability to promote help-seeking and help-giving in the workplace.

Those who would like more information can click here.