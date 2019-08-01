Add extra durability to your next off-road adventure

Made4Utah: Teraflex boosts your ride for an even better experience

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Exploring the great outdoors is a favorite pastime for many people in our region and a lot of people use jeeps for their off-road adventure. Teraflex, based in West Jordan, manufactures parts and components to help take your jeep adventure to another level and be more durable.

TeraFlex manufactures components for the Jeep Wrangler including premium suspension systems and performance shocks, heavy-duty axles and low-range gearing, body armor, and more. With our roots dating back to the 1950s beginning as MEPCO (Military Equipment Parts Company), a distributor of Jeep parts and accessories, we have gained a vast knowledge of the various CJ/Wrangler platforms.

Visit Teraflex online to learn more about the company and its products.

