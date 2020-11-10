Acts of Kindness: Ken Garf employees put 500 turkey dinners together for veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 500 turkey dinners are heading to Veterans homes on Tuesday thanks to employees of Ken Garff’s Hyundai, Honda and Nissan dealerships who put together the free meals.

The staff of the auto dealership says they did it as a thank you to Veterans of our armed services. The meal kits will be given out at the VA hospital on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City.

The act of holiday kindness is part of Ken Garf’s “We’re Here For You” project. 21 dealerships are involved in encouraging people to buy local and give back to community members to help ease the burdens people face.