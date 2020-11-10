Acts of Kindness: Ken Garf employees put 500 turkey dinners together for veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – 500 turkey dinners are heading to Veterans homes on Tuesday thanks to employees of Ken Garff’s Hyundai, Honda and Nissan dealerships who put together the free meals.
The staff of the auto dealership says they did it as a thank you to Veterans of our armed services. The meal kits will be given out at the VA hospital on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City.
The act of holiday kindness is part of Ken Garf’s “We’re Here For You” project. 21 dealerships are involved in encouraging people to buy local and give back to community members to help ease the burdens people face.
- Utah reports 2,517 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday 11 more deaths
- GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for
- Young voter participation up 8% from 2016
- President-elect Biden pledges to protect Affordable Care Act as Supreme Court considers its fate
- Family of Draper mom and son killed in Nevada shooting request donations to Road Home in lieu of flowers
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.