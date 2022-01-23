ACTIVATED: Silver alert in SLC for man with boarder collie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert has been activated for Salt Lake County resident Donald Leslie Brown.

Brown is a 53-year-old Caucasian man who was last seen at Limekiln Gulch 309 N Fairfax Circle on Jan. 23 at 3:00 p.m. wearing a red hat, a red wool vest, and tan pants. He has his brown and white boarder collie named Tucker with him.

Brown is 5’11 in stature and weighs around 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes.

Authorities say that Brown has special needs and is currently off of his medication for psychosis.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts contact Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 or simply dial 9-1-1.