ACLU: Operation Rio Grande created long-term damage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 10-page report released Monday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, says Operation Rio Grande has caused long-term damage to the neighborhood.

The goal of ORG was to address homelessness, substance abuse, mental health needs and criminal activity in the Rio Grande neighborhood.

The ACLU says the operation focused heavily on law enforcement, fines and picking up low-level offenders instead of going after “the worst of the worst.”

“Citations for camping, j-walking and public drunkenness and drug possession — serious issues in crimes but not what we were told Operation Rio Grande would be going after,” Jason Stevenson, Strategic Communications Manager for ACLU Utah, told ABC4 News.

The ACLU has tracked ORG since it developed in 2017.

Stevenson says due to a dominated law enforcement approach, the criminal justice system became overburdened by the sheer volume of arrests. The report states there were over 1,200 arrests in the first 35 days and 5,000 in the first year. Stevenson said the number of arrests created long-term damage.

“When you involve the criminal justice system trying to solve complex social issues, you end up creating more burdens for people to overcome. Someone might finally kick their drug habit and about to get into permanent support of housing, but then a warrant from a year or two shows up and pushes them to the back of the line. Then all of a sudden Operation Rio Grande pulls them back,” he explained.

Nate McDonald, Assistant Deputy Director for the Department of Workforce Services, says ORG went “well-beyond a law enforcement push,”

“The things that they have learned throughout the operation, and the strategies and tactics that have evolved, so much good has come of that. Law enforcement is utilizing social workers and community outreach.”

McDonald added that the ACLU’s report neglected to “dive into” public safety, treatment, housing, and employment, which McDonald said ORG addressed.

“The treatment phase was huge. It brought on a drug court program, specifically for the operation, it also added expungement programs to help clear records of those who were trying to get clean and restart their life. It also added this whole element of sober living, which is a system we did not have.”

The assistant deputy director said addressing homelessness “is very complicated” and is a learning process.

“We’re definitely trying to implement the things we’ve learned from Operation Rio Grande as we transition to the new homeless resource centers.

While the report doesn’t specifically address the new homeless resource centers, it does give some suggestions as to how policymakers can apply the lessons from ORG moving forward.

