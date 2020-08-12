Utah teachers waiting for assignments days before the new school year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Just days before teachers go back to the classroom, hundreds across the state still don’t know if they’re teaching in-person or online. Some don’t even know what grade they will be teaching this school year.

The Granite School District teacher who spoke to ABC4 for this story asked to remain anonymous; she’s a veteran teacher and says she’s not just frustrated, she’s scared to go back to school.

“It feels like every single person I’ve been in contact with is passing the buck to somebody else.” She says she’s contacted every member of the state and local school boards asking for more guidance. None has come.

Granite SD starts back on Thursday; students follow a week later. “We do not know at this point who’s teaching online and who’s teaching face to face.”

At least three districts are in the same boat: Granite, Canyons, and Jordan districts all confirmed via email that they are waiting on final teaching assignments until more parents have indicated if they want their children on-campus or online this fall.

This teacher said, “I don’t think that parents know what it’s going to be like. My kids are going to come straight from outside to their desk. There’s not going to be any socializing. They’re not allowed up out of their desk once they’re in my room.”

Even without a clear plan, teachers like this one are already getting their physical classrooms ready, just in case. “My district is going back full class sizes, full days. I have two classes, 27 kids on each roster and I went in to set up my 27 desks to see how far apart I could get them. They are two feet apart.”

This teacher is scared for her parents, both high risk, both who need care that she won’t be able to provide this year. Her doctor even recommended that she finalize her Will before the school year.

“That’s not what teaching is about. That’s not how it works, that’s not how kids learn.”

This teacher is pleading that school be delayed or fully online until our positive test rate is at 5%. Utah is currently at about 10%.

Parents, if you haven’t already, please contact your school to tell them if your child will be learning at home or in the classroom this year.