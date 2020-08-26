Tooele High School senior offers a glimpse of what it’s like inside and her COVID-19 concerns

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the first day back to school for students in Tooele County School District (TCSD) and this year, things are already different than in year’s past. A high school senior offers a glimpse of what it’s like inside and her concerns regarding COVID-19.

“Like what’s going to happen? Are the cases going to rise? Or are they just going to stay the same with us going back to school?’ said Tooele High School senior Riley Pitt.

While Pitt said she’s glad to be back in the classroom, she is concerned for classmates and their families who may be immunocompromised.

“I think some people really need to think about some of these kids [and that they] have to come [sic] back home with their parents that are already sick or are really easily going to get sick,” Pitt said.

Attending a school with more than 1,700 students, Pitt hopes people will wear their mask and practice good hygiene as she knows what it’s like to go home to a parent who’s considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19.

“My father at home has an auto-immune disease and it’s really hard for him just to fight a common cold,” Pitt said.

Pitt said signs are posted throughout the high school reminding students to wear their mask and to practice social distancing as much as possible.

Pitt gives us a glimpse of what it was like inside Tooele High School Thursday.

“It was pretty crowded. I mean, I tried to maintain one side of the hallway, one side of the hallway walks this way, the other walks that way,” Pitt said. “But from what I’ve seen it’s pretty much the same this year as it was last year, but everyone’s wearing masks.”

And from what she saw, some students did not wear their mask how they should.

“I saw some kids that when they got into class, they immediately took them off and I saw some kids that didn’t have them on all the way or dangling from their ears,” Pitt said.

While she knows not everyone feels the same about wearing a mask, she hopes people will recognize that not everyone’s immune system is the same.

“If you don’t feel like it’s that big of deal, then that’s OK, that’s your opinion, but there are other people that get sick way easier and are a lot more scared of it than you are,” Pitt said.

Students within TCSD have the option to attend school in-person, online or to take blended learning courses.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, TCSD has a response plan in place.

