Salt Lake City School District answers questions about restart plans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City School District will be answering questions about restart plans for the school year.

Families have submitted some questions about the school restart plan to be answered in the townhall meeting.

A few weeks ago, the school board voted for students to return to class online, with an amendment that students will get back into the classroom as soon as possible.

The school district said in a press conference in July that August 18 through August 24 will be allotted as planning days for teachers to learn new technology and meet with parents.

The district also added that it has about 16,000 laptops, 1,000 iPads, 600 hotspots for students to sign out, and eight schools expanded their wifi.