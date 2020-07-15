How will schools sanitize for students return to the classroom?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Many school districts are looking at ways to sanitize classrooms and schools quickly. As well as increase airflow to the schools.

At Liberty Elementry in Salt Lake City, the plexiglass is up in the main office and most of the focus is on the classrooms.

“Every classroom will have a supply of hand sanitizer and their own disinfectant,” says Paul Schulte the Salt Lake City School District Executive Director of Auxiliary Services.

The district is implementing the same procedures at Liberty Elementry across the district.

Each school is getting a deep cleaning this summer. During the school year, the district will increase its frequency of cleaning.

“All the touch spots are going to be hit at least four times a day. All of the restrooms are going to be cleaned at least four times a day,” said Schulte.

Custodian cleaning a SLC Liberty Elementary Classroom

The district says each classroom will take about 30 minutes at night to clean. Custodians will be primarily using the electrostatic sprayer.

“It is EPA approved and it is 100 percent nontoxic,” Schulte adds.

Each system costs roughly $6,500 and all the cleaning materials will be made in-house at Liberty and all three high schools.

“We need water, we need electricity, and we need salt, and we can create endless volumes of the cleanser and disinfectant,” said Schulte. “The schools that feed into Highland, the schools that feed into East, and the schools that feed into West, we can provide. We will actually have folks who will go throughout the district and each day reimburse their supply.”

To make sure that the airflow is clean, custodians are going to be replacing air filters every quarter, and it’s going to be dictated on the inspection and maintenance logs.

Plus, the district got the ok from the fire marshall to keep all the classroom doors open to help with air.

ABC4 News found while talking to the majority of the 41 school districts, many of them are working in implementing the same type of procedures as Salt Lake City School District.