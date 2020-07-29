Parents hire teachers for in-home classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As we get closer and closer to the school year, some parents are deciding to bring school home in the form of a teaching aid instead of sending their kids back to the classroom.

Michelle Quist is a single working mother of seven. She says school at home this spring was an eye-opener and absolutely not sustainable for the fall.

“I was just the worst mother and I know a lot of women feel this way. It was a hot mess. You know, the internet was on and off because you have four people on zoom and someones using the microwave, ” she said.

Quist’s seven kids span a wide age range and level of need. “My youngest is five; he has Down syndrome. He has health issues, respiratory issues. We were in the hospital in February with the common cold, with rhinovirus.”

Everyone at home needed at least a little help.

“I couldn’t work while I was schooling them so I would stay up until three or four in the morning.”

Quist said school at home was a non-starter this fall, but with her son’s health concerns, she also wasn’t completely comfortable sending her kids to school.

She found a middle ground, “I’m bringing in a teacher to spend dedicated hours each day. I’m really really lucky to be able to do that.”

Quist found help through a simple Facebook post, resumes and some interviewing. The kids will be using the online curriculum provided by the school district. She says it’s going to be challenging financially, but she feels it’s absolutely the right decision for her kids’ safety and education.

She also says it feels good to finally have a solid plan.