Jordan School District moves forward with 4-day in-person school week plan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Jordan School District finalized reopening plans that where met with some opposition. Students will return to school four days a week starting on August 24, a week later than usual. 

The school board voted to bring kids back to school Monday through Thursday. Friday’s are distance learning days, those not comfortable with returning to school can attend online. 

“We can take action now by creating a safe place for students and teachers it is your responsibility and we know it is a hard choice,” parent Rachel Harrison said. 

Despite parents expressing health and safety concerns Tuesday, the board went through with its plan. 

“We felt like we needed to respond to the majority of parents and that was to get students back in school,” Board President Bryce Dunford said. “When there is a positive diagnosis we call the health department and they immediately start the chain of who was exposed.”

Friday July 31, parents must decided whether students will return to school in person or online or the hybrid learning option. 

The district said for more information email Movingforward@ jordanschooldistrict.com. District officials say parents can re access at the quarter so half way through the semester. 

