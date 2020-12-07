Bonneville High school moves back to online learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (ABC4 News) -Bonneville High School will be moving to online learning once again/

This is in response to a surge of COVID-19 cases among staff and students, which officials say has affected multiple classrooms. Currently, there are 22 active cases at the school, 13 of which were reported to the district today by the Weber-Morgan Health Department, according to a press release.

The soft closure will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Students are expected to return to in-person instruction Monday, Jan. 4 after winter break.

During the closure, officials say the building will be disinfected and sanitized according to the school’s “Safe Weber Framework”.

Bonneville High previously closed on Oct. 29 after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school. Students had returned to the classrooms on Nov. 12.

Fremont High School, Weber High School, Snowcrest Jr. High, and Orion Jr. High School have all transitioned to online learning for a period this school year.

The school district is asking everyone to follow current health guidelines, which includes wearing masks, physically distancing from others, and limiting social gatherings.

In order to keep schools open, officials say they have to reduce the number of cases coming into the school environment.