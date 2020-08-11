School districts work to balance needs of teachers, parents, and students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ABC4 News is shedding light on the complicated process school districts face in determining how to safely reopen schools during the global health pandemic.

It’s been over four months since most Utah students have been inside a classroom. Since the executive order to close schools, so much remains up in the air, leaving parents and teachers to deal with the uncertainty.

ABC4 spoke to Larry Madden, the interim superintendent of Salt Lake City School District, to discuss how the district will make remote schooling work for the upcoming school year.

Madden touches on how Salt Lake City’s orange health-risk status factored into the decision to begin the school year remotely, how the district is addressing the technological divide among students, and what the district has learned since its educators were thrust into the world of online instruction.

