SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — HB467, with its 2nd substitution, is making its way through the House and Senate. The bill would limit abortion clinics and increase restrictions on abortion availability.

According to Utah State Legislature, this bill passed the Senate Thursday and is making its way, with new substitutions, to the House for a vote. Abortion would be banned at any point in the pregnancy unless with certain exceptions.

The exceptions include cases of rape, incest, risk of death for the mother, lethal defects for the child, severe brain abnormality of a child, severe risk of substantial impairment for the mother, or if the pregnant female is 14 years old or younger.

The bill text defined “severe brain abnormality,” and said it does not include: down syndrome; spine bifida; cerebral palsy; and any other malformation defect, or condition, that does not cause an individual to live in a mentally vegetative state.

HB 467 goes a step further than Utah’s trigger bill, which is currently on hold in federal courts; it would limit the time frame for abortions up to 18 weeks after conception.

HB 467 would also limit abortion clinics. It states that Utah may not issue a license for an abortion clinic after May 2, 2023. It does allow licensing of certain clinics for providing an abortion if the clinic meets certain standards, and it removes certain references to abortion clinics.

The standards it would be required to meet are agreeing to, and being shown to follow the rules in HB 467, paying a fee to operate the clinic, complying with all statutory and licensing requirements, and passing inspections, including at least one surprise inspection per year.

It also specifies what type of abortion should be performed.

“The abortion would be done through induction of labor, so the baby would be born rather than have the baby cut apart in utero in a surgical abortion procedure,” bill sponsor Rep. Karianne Lisonbee said. “Because we feel that we want to protect that, that life and not and not put it through the pain that that would cause”

Instead, Lisonbee said the baby would die naturally outside the womb. When asked what happens if the baby survives, Lisonbee responded the baby would be given care.