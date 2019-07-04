ABC4 visits the 4th of July parade in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – West Bountiful celebrated the 4th of July with a big parade, which involved ABC4 News!

The West Bountiful Independence Day Celebration kicked off with fireworks on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning with the parade.

ABC4’s Deena Marie Manzanares walked the entire route, which began at 400 North and 800 West, then moved North to Pages Lane, then turned East to 600 West and then turned North to end at the LDS Stake Center on 600 West and 1890 North.

On Thursday’s Midday, Deena Marie talked to parade goers about the city’s 4th of July celebration and what they enjoy most about it! After the parade, the activities continued at City Park.

