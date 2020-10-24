ABC4, Utah’s CW30, and other SLC stations power down for maintenance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – DTV Utah announced Utah stations that are part of the transmitter group would be powered down on Saturday, Oct 24 and 25. This will affect ABC4 and Utah’s CW30.

DTV will conduct regular maintenance on the it’s new antenna that brings the signal over the air to viewers at home.

Power will be lowered on the antenna on Saturday, Oct 24, and then at 12 a.m on October 25th over the air transmission of the stations will be turned off.

When the power is lowered some viewers will not be able to see the over the air signal.

The stations will all be back on the air at full power Sunday morning at 5 a.m.

This is the complete list of the Stations that will be affected.

KUTV 2

KTVX 4

KSL 5

KUED 7

KUEN 9

KBYU 11

KJZZ 14

KUCW 30

Cable and Satellite customers will not be affected.