SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah joined other states across the country to protest the death of a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

ABC4 worked tirelessly to bring the state accurate coverage of protests in Salt Lake City that started out peacefully but eventually became violent and destructive.

While working to bring you latest on the developing situation, some media reporters and photojournalists in the field were attacked and threatened with violence.

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen was one of those reporters who was injured in the field while covering the downtown SLC protests. In the middle of a live report, a firework device used to disperse crowds hurled towards him and his video journalist John Perry.

Jason did his best to avoid the fireworks but received minor injuries due to the explosion from the firework. Paramedics on scene were able to dress his wound.

Despite his injury, Jason continued with live coverage of the protest in an effort to bring Utah the latest information on the volatile protests.

The station’s reporter/anchor Rosie Nguyen, Jason’s significant other, watched the incident unfold while she was live on air, working on ABC4’s continuous coverage.

Later that night, Rosie shared the following tweet about the incident:

My significant other, @FollowWIN was injured tonight while reporting on the downtown SLC protests that turned violent and destructive.



Thank for the all the messages tonight. He is doing ok. A paramedic wrapped his leg. We’re home now, cleaning his wound. @abc4utah https://t.co/XfnrsjnpRG — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) May 31, 2020

Jason says he is okay but like many of the other reporters in the field, he is still processing all that happened saturday night and will issue additional comments later Sunday afternoon.

Jason said he wants to thank those who have sent in words of encouragement and support.

We also know that items were thrown in the direction of Nicole Neuman, another one of ABC4 News’s reporters working all day downtown amid violence and chaos.

Other reporters/photojournalists in the field, not just from ABC4 News, also received injuries and damage to their vehicle as they worked to report the events of the protest Saturday night.

