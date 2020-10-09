ABC4 Exclusive: Video shows officer allegedly punching man

MURRAY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – ABC4 is looking into an incident that happened on Tuesday when a man was taken into custody in Murray.

In a :28 cellphone video sent to ABC4, three officers are walking towards a man dressed in what appears to be a grey shirt.

Seconds later, officers move in on the man. One appears to punch him before he’s taken down to the ground.

As the man is being apprehended, an officer appears to punch the man at least two to three times.

“We had an officer that was at Intermountain Health Care Tuesday night,” said Sgt. Melody Cutler of Unified Police Department. “He was leaving the hospital. It was just after 9 p.m.”

As the officer was driving along 5400 South in Murray, Unified Police say he saw the man walking in traffic acting erratically.

“The officer was asking for other units to arrive before he tried to engage the male, but as he kept trying to get hit the officer decided he had to do something or he’s going to get hit by a car,” said Sgt. Cutler.

Prior to responding officers from the Murray Police Department showing up, U.P.D. says its officer tased the man twice.



The eyewitness who recorded the video shares this account. Telling ABC4: “I was getting off the freeway and the guy jumped out of his car and started throwing stuff out of his pockets, then ran and the cop ran after him and had to tackle him. The guy was on the ground with his hands behind his back, but was still trying to resist. Then the officer started hitting him in the face.”

ABC4 showed the video to a mental health expert. “Everyone should have de escalation (training), and of course know how to recognize this is behavioral health,” said Ginger Phillips, a Certified Peer Support Specialist. “No lights, no sirens, no yelling.”



ABC4 has reached out to ask both UPD and the Murray Police Department for police body cam footage. We’re still waiting to learn if it exists.