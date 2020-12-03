Only on ABC4: No charges for armed SLCPD officer who pushed man with cane down

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – There will be no charges for the Salt Lake City Police Officer who pushed a man with a cane down during a May 30th protest downtown.

This is according to James Tobin. Tobin, 67, is the man in the video that was pushed down by the officer.

Speaking to ABC4 by phone on Thursday, he says the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office called him earlier in the afternoon to tell him no charges would be filed.

Any disciplinary action will be handled by Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown.

Tobin, who spoke with Brown after the May incident, tells ABC4 “I’m satisfied with the decision. I’d like to put it behind me. I’m just surprised it took this long.”

When he was knocked down Tobin, who suffers from Leukemia, hurt his knee and shoulder.

He tells ABC4, “I feel good. I had some steroid injections in my shoulder and I haven’t had a problem since.”

ABC4 has made a records request with the Salt Lake City Police Department to see if the officer involved has a history of violent encounters.