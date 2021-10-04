ABC4 announces ‘School Supplies 4 kids’ initiative to support students in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Monday marks a new, school district-wide, station initiative campaign for the ABC4 family.

School Supplies 4 Kids kicks off with a partnership with the Salt Lake Education Foundation to provide various school supplies for kids across early childhood, elementary and secondary education levels.

The community is encouraged to donate new or gently used backpacks and school supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils and glue to one of four drop-off locations or to the ABC4 studio during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation has provided a full wish list for those who wish to support the students of Salt Lake City School District.

You can visit a donation drive drop-off location at four Nuttall’s Sewing Centers: Murray, Riverton, Layton and Pleasant Grove.

Nuttall’s Sewing Centers is also serving as the donation drop-off partner.

The Salt Lake Education Foundation is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to strengthening the educational opportunities of students in the Salt Lake City School District.