ABC4 and other SLC stations off the air until 5 a.m. for maintenance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – DTV Utah announced that Utah stations part of the transmitter group would be powered down on Saturday, Oct 24 and 25.

At 12 a.m on October 25th over the air transmission of the stations will be turned off. DTV will be conducting regular maintenance on the new antenna

The stations will all be back on the air Sunday morning at 5 a.m.

ABC4 and other stations in Utah will be affected. This is the complete list of the Stations that will be affected.

KUTV 2

KTVX 4

KSL 5

KUED 7

KUEN 9

KBYU 11

KJZZ 14

KUCW 30

Cable and Satellite customers will not be affected.