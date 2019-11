SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters in Salt Lake City battled a house fire late Wednesday night.

It happened at 242 South 200 East.

Fire officials say the home was abandoned and nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the home is a total loss and don’t know the estimated cost in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

