Abandoned home burns to the ground in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Early Sunday morning an abandoned home burned to the ground. The home is located on Shady Side Drive near South Fork Road in Provo Canyon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the North Fork Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at an abandoned home shortly after 8 AM. Sgt. Cannon says a Fire Investigator with the Utah County Fire Marshall’s Office also responded. When the crews arrived they found the home fully engulfed in flames.





Sgt. Cannon says this home, for an unknown reason, has been abandoned for many years. He says in the past, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, have responded to reports of people trespassing at the home. He says some people refer to the home as “The South Fork Haunted House.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it’s not known if anyone was inside the home when the fire began or as it burned. Sgt. Cannon says there are some surveillance cameras in the area of the home that burned, and he says investigators will review those for evidence. He says this will be an investigation that lasts for several days.