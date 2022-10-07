RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – The owner of Riverton’s Salsa Leedos Mexican Grill, Travis Bonino, is stepping up to help Floridians who were affected by Hurricane Ian in a special way.

From now through Monday, Bonino is hosting a supply drive at his restaurant located at 13298 South Market Center Drive. The restaurant’s Facebook page notes that it will be covering the total cost of getting the goods delivered to Florida come Tuesday.

Bonito has shared that “for every $20.00 worth of donations you give (Salsa Leedos) will give you a $5.00 meal voucher you can use towards Salsa Leedos meals.”

So far, many local organizations and residents of the community have participated in the drive, including The Break Sports Bar and JCW’s Burger Boys.

Bonino got the idea to hold a supply drive in honor of Floridians hurt by Ian after he found himself vacationing in Florida when he thought he was caught in the path of the hurricane.

Luckily, Bonino says Ian missed the island he was on, though others weren’t as lucky as he was.

In an effort to help, the restaurant owner put together the project. Representatives of Advanced Trucking have reportedly volunteered to drive the donations down to Florida.

A list of some of the most needed goods to be donated reads as follows: