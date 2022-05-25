(ABC4) – At least 2,000 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings since 1999. The FBI’s definition of a mass shooing is when an act of gun violence results in 3 or more deaths.

ABC4 compiled a timeline of mass shootings in the U.S. since 1999 using data collected by Reuters.

1999 –5 mass shootings

42 dead, and 47 injured

Columbine High School Massacre April 20, 1999, in Littleton, Colorado 13 dead and 24 injured

Atlanta day trading spree killings July 29, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia 9 dead and 13 injured

Wedgwood Baptist Church shooting Sept. 15, 1999, in Fort Worth, Texas 8 dead and 7 injured

Xerox killings Nov. 2, 1999, in Honolulu, Hawaii 7 dead

Hotel Shooting Dec. 30, 1999, in Tampa, Florida 5 dead and 3 injured

2000 –1 mass shooting

Wakefield Massacre Dec. 26, 2000, in Wakefield, Missouri 7 dead

2001 –1 mass shooting

Navistar Shooting Feb. 5, 2001, in Melrose Park, Illinois 5 dead and 4 injured

2003 –1 mass shooting

Lockheed Martin Shooting July 8, 2003, in Meridian, Mississippi 7 dead and 8 injured

2004 –1 mass shooting

Damageplan show shooting Dec. 8, 2004, in Columbus, Ohio 5 dead and 7 injured

2005 – 2 mass shootings

17 dead and 9 injured

Living Church of God shooting March 12, 2005, in Brookfield, Wisconsin 7 dead and 4 injured

Red Lake Massacre March 21, 2005, in Red Lake, Minnesota 10 dead and 5 injured

2006 –3 mass shootings

21 dead and 7 injured

Goleta Postal shootings Jan. 30, 2006, in Goleta, California 8 dead

Capitol Hill Massacre March 25, 2006, in Seattle, Washington 7 dead and 2 injured

Amish school shooting Oct. 2, 2006, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania 6 dead and 5 injured

2007 – 4 mass shootings

53 dead and 32 injured

Trolley Square shooting Feb. 12, 2007, in Salt Lake City, Utah 6 dead and 4 injured

Virginia Tech Massacre April 16, 2007, in Blacksburg, Virginia 32 dead and 23 injured

Crandon Shooting Oct. 7, 2007, in Crandon, Wisconsin 6 dead and 1 injured

Westroads Mall shooting Dec. 5, 2007, in Omaha, Nebraska 9 dead and 4 injured

2008 – 3 mass shootings

17 dead and 24 injured

Kirkwood City Council shooting Feb. 7, 2008, in Kirkwood, Missouri 6 dead and 2 injured

Northern Illinois University shooting Feb 14, 2008, in DeKalb, Illinois 5 dead and 21 injured

Atlantis Plastics shooting June 25, 2008, in Henderson, Kentucky 6 dead and 1 injured

2009 – 4 mass shootings

17 dead and 39 injured

Carthage nursing home shooting March 29, 2009, in Carthage, North Carolina 8 dead and 3 injured

Binghamton shootings April 3, 2009, in Binghamton, New York 14 dead and 4 injured

Fort Hood Massacre Nov. 5, 2009, in Fort Hood, Texas 13 dead and 31 injured

Coffee shop police killings Nov. 29, 2009, in Parkland, Washington 4 dead and 1 injured

2010 –1 mass shooting

Hartford Beer Distributor shooting Aug 3, 2010, in Manchester, Connecticut 9 dead and 2 injured

2011 –3 mass shootings

19 dead and 21 injured

Tucson shooting Jan. 8, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona 6 dead and 13 injured

IHOP shooting Sept. 6, 2011, in Carson City, Nevada 5 dead and 7 injured

Seal Beach shooting Oct. 12, 2011, at Seal Beach, California 8 dead and 1 injured

2012 –7 mass shootings

71 dead and 80 injured

Su Jung Health Sauna shooting Feb. 21, 2012, in Norcross, Georgia 5 dead

Oikos University killings April 2, 2012, in Oakland, California 7 dead and 3 injured

Seattle café shooting May 20, 2012, in Seattle, Washington 6 dead and 1 injured

Aurora theater shooting July 20, 2012, in Aurora, Colorado 12 dead and 70 injured

Sikh temple shooting Aug. 5, 2012, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin 7 dead and 3 injured

Accent Signage Systems shooting Sept. 27, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota 7 dead and 1 injured

Sandy Hook Elementary massacre Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut 27 dead and 2 injured

2013 –5 mass shootings

35 dead and 13 injured

Mohawk Valley shootings March 13, 2013, in Herkimer County, New York 5 dead and 2 injured

Pinewood Village apartment shooting April 21, 2013, in Federal Way, Washington 5 dead

Santa Monica rampage June 7, 2013, in Santa Monica, California 6 dead and 3 injured

Hialeah apartment shooting July 26, 2013, in Hialeah, Florida 7 dead

Washington Navy Yard shooting Sept. 16, 2013, in Washington, D.C. 12 dead and 8 injured

2014 –4 mass shootings

18 dead and 28 injured

Alturas tribal shooting Feb. 20, 2014, in Alturas, California 4 dead and 2 injured

Fort Hood shooting April 3, 2014, in Fort Hood, Texas 3 dead and 12 injured

Isla Vista mass murder May 23, 2014, in Santa Barbra, California 6 dead and 13 injured

Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting Oct. 24, 2014, in Marysville, Washington 5 dead and 1 injured

2015 –7 mass shootings

46 dead and 43 injured

Trestle Trail bridge shooting June 11, 2015, in Menasha, Wisconsin 3 dead and 1 injured

Charleston Church shooting June 17, 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina 9 dead and 1 injured

Chattanooga military recruitment center July 16, 2015, in Chattanooga, TN 5 dead and 2 injured

Umpqua Community College shooting Oct. 1, 2015, in Roseburg, Oregon 9 dead and 9 injured

Colorado Springs shooting rampage Oct. 31, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado 3 dead

Planned Parenthood clinic Nov. 27, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado 3 dead and 9 injured

San Bernadino mass shooting Dec. 2, 2015, in San Bernadino, California 14 dead and 21 injured

2016 –6 mass shootings

71 dead and 83 injured

Kalamazoo shooting spree Feb. 20, 2016, in Kalamazoo County, Michigan 6 dead and 2 injured

Excel industries mass shooting Feb. 25, 2016, in Hesston, Kansas 3 dead and 14 injured

Orlando nightclub massacre June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Florida 49 dead and 53 injured

Dallas police shooting July 7, 2016, in Dallas, Texas 5 dead and 11 injured

Baton Rouge police shooting July 17, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana 3 dead and 3 injured

Cascade Mall shooting Sept. 23, 2016, in Burlington, Washington 5 dead

2017 –11 mass shootings

117 dead and 587 injured

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida 5 dead and 6 injured

Fresno downtown shooting April 18, 2017, in Fresno California 3 dead

Rural Ohio nursing home shooting May 12, 2017, in Kirkersville, Ohio 3 dead

Florida awning manufacturer shooting June 5, 2017, in Orlando, Florida 5 dead

Pennsylvania supermarket shooting June 7, 2017, in Tunkhannock, PA 3 dead

San Francisco UPS shooting June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, California 3 dead and 2 injured

Las Vegas Strip massacre Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada 58 dead and 546 injured

Edgewood Business Park shooting Oct. 18, 2017, in Edgewood, Maryland 3 dead and 3 injured

Walmart shooting Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colorado 3 dead

Texas First Baptist Church massacre Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, TX 26 dead and 20 injured

Rancho Tehama shooting spree Nov. 14, 2017, in Rancho Tehama, California 5 dead and 10 injured

2018 –12 mass shootings

80 dead and 70 injured

Pennsylvania carwash shooting Jan. 28, 2018, in Melcroft, Pennsylvania 4 dead and 1 injured

Marjory Stoneman Doulas High School shooting Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida 17 dead and 17 injured

Yountville veterans home shooting March 9, 2018, in Yountville, California 3 dead

Waffle House shooting April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee 4 dead and 4 injured

Santa Fe High School shooting May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas 10 dead and 13 injured

Capital Gazette shooting June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Maryland 5 dead and 2 injured

Fifth Third Center shooting Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio 3 dead and 2 injured

T&T Trucking shooting Sept. 12, 2018, in Bakersfield, California 5 dead

Rite Aid warehouse shooting Sept. 20, 2018, in Perryman, Maryland 3 dead and 3 injured

Tree of Life synagogue shooting Oct. 27, 2018, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 11 dead and 6 injured

Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, California 12 dead and 22 injured

Mercy Hospital shooting Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois 3 dead

2019 –10 mass shootings

73 dead and 112 injured

SunTrust bank shooting Jan. 26, 2019, in Sebring, Florida 5 dead

Pennsylvania hotel bar shooting Jan. 24, 2019, in State College, PA 3 dead and 1 injured

Harry Pratt Co. warehouse shooting Feb. 15, 2019, in Aurora, Illinois 5 dead and 6 injured

Virginia Beach municipal building shooting May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia 12 dead and 4 injured

Gilroy garlic festival shooting July 28, 2019, in Gilroy, California 3 dead and 12 injured

El Paso Walmart mass shooting Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas 22 dead and 26 injured

Dayton entertainment district shooting Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio 9 dead and 27 injured

Odessa-Midland shooting spree Aug. 31, 2019, in Odessa, Texas 7 dead and 25 injured

Pensacola Naval base shooting Dec. 6, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida 3 dead and 8 injured

Jersey City kosher market shooting Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, New Jersey 4 dead and 3 injured



2020 –2 mass shootings

9 dead

Molson Coors shooting Feb. 26, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin 5 dead

Springfield convenience store shooting March 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri 4 dead



2021 – 8 mass shootings

Chicago shooting Spree Jan. 9, 2021, in Evanston, Illinois 5 dead and 2 injured

Atlanta massage parlor shootings March 16, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia 8 dead and 1 injured

Boulder supermarket shooting March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado 10 dead

Orange office complex shooting March 31, 2021, in Orange, California 4 dead and 1 injured

Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana 8 dead and 5 injured

Birthday party shooting May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, CO 6 dead

San Jose VTA shooting May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California 9 dead