(ABC4) – At least 2,000 people have been killed or injured in mass shootings since 1999. The FBI’s definition of a mass shooing is when an act of gun violence results in 3 or more deaths.
ABC4 compiled a timeline of mass shootings in the U.S. since 1999 using data collected by Reuters.
1999 –5 mass shootings
42 dead, and 47 injured
Columbine High School Massacre
April 20, 1999, in Littleton, Colorado
13 dead and 24 injured
Atlanta day trading spree killings
July 29, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia
9 dead and 13 injured
Wedgwood Baptist Church shooting
Sept. 15, 1999, in Fort Worth, Texas
8 dead and 7 injured
Xerox killings
Nov. 2, 1999, in Honolulu, Hawaii
7 dead
Hotel Shooting
Dec. 30, 1999, in Tampa, Florida
5 dead and 3 injured
2000 –1 mass shooting
Wakefield Massacre
Dec. 26, 2000, in Wakefield, Missouri
7 dead
2001 –1 mass shooting
Navistar Shooting
Feb. 5, 2001, in Melrose Park, Illinois
5 dead and 4 injured
2003 –1 mass shooting
Lockheed Martin Shooting
July 8, 2003, in Meridian, Mississippi
7 dead and 8 injured
2004 –1 mass shooting
Damageplan show shooting
Dec. 8, 2004, in Columbus, Ohio
5 dead and 7 injured
2005 – 2 mass shootings
17 dead and 9 injured
Living Church of God shooting
March 12, 2005, in Brookfield, Wisconsin
7 dead and 4 injured
Red Lake Massacre
March 21, 2005, in Red Lake, Minnesota
10 dead and 5 injured
2006 –3 mass shootings
21 dead and 7 injured
Goleta Postal shootings
Jan. 30, 2006, in Goleta, California
8 dead
Capitol Hill Massacre
March 25, 2006, in Seattle, Washington
7 dead and 2 injured
Amish school shooting
Oct. 2, 2006, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania
6 dead and 5 injured
2007 – 4 mass shootings
53 dead and 32 injured
Trolley Square shooting
Feb. 12, 2007, in Salt Lake City, Utah
6 dead and 4 injured
Virginia Tech Massacre
April 16, 2007, in Blacksburg, Virginia
32 dead and 23 injured
Crandon Shooting
Oct. 7, 2007, in Crandon, Wisconsin
6 dead and 1 injured
Westroads Mall shooting
Dec. 5, 2007, in Omaha, Nebraska
9 dead and 4 injured
2008 – 3 mass shootings
17 dead and 24 injured
Kirkwood City Council shooting
Feb. 7, 2008, in Kirkwood, Missouri
6 dead and 2 injured
Northern Illinois University shooting
Feb 14, 2008, in DeKalb, Illinois
5 dead and 21 injured
Atlantis Plastics shooting
June 25, 2008, in Henderson, Kentucky
6 dead and 1 injured
2009 – 4 mass shootings
17 dead and 39 injured
Carthage nursing home shooting
March 29, 2009, in Carthage, North Carolina
8 dead and 3 injured
Binghamton shootings
April 3, 2009, in Binghamton, New York
14 dead and 4 injured
Fort Hood Massacre
Nov. 5, 2009, in Fort Hood, Texas
13 dead and 31 injured
Coffee shop police killings
Nov. 29, 2009, in Parkland, Washington
4 dead and 1 injured
2010 –1 mass shooting
Hartford Beer Distributor shooting
Aug 3, 2010, in Manchester, Connecticut
9 dead and 2 injured
2011 –3 mass shootings
19 dead and 21 injured
Tucson shooting
Jan. 8, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona
6 dead and 13 injured
IHOP shooting
Sept. 6, 2011, in Carson City, Nevada
5 dead and 7 injured
Seal Beach shooting
Oct. 12, 2011, at Seal Beach, California
8 dead and 1 injured
2012 –7 mass shootings
71 dead and 80 injured
Su Jung Health Sauna shooting
Feb. 21, 2012, in Norcross, Georgia
5 dead
Oikos University killings
April 2, 2012, in Oakland, California
7 dead and 3 injured
Seattle café shooting
May 20, 2012, in Seattle, Washington
6 dead and 1 injured
Aurora theater shooting
July 20, 2012, in Aurora, Colorado
12 dead and 70 injured
Sikh temple shooting
Aug. 5, 2012, in Oak Creek, Wisconsin
7 dead and 3 injured
Accent Signage Systems shooting
Sept. 27, 2012, in Minneapolis, Minnesota
7 dead and 1 injured
Sandy Hook Elementary massacre
Dec. 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut
27 dead and 2 injured
2013 –5 mass shootings
35 dead and 13 injured
Mohawk Valley shootings
March 13, 2013, in Herkimer County, New York
5 dead and 2 injured
Pinewood Village apartment shooting
April 21, 2013, in Federal Way, Washington
5 dead
Santa Monica rampage
June 7, 2013, in Santa Monica, California
6 dead and 3 injured
Hialeah apartment shooting
July 26, 2013, in Hialeah, Florida
7 dead
Washington Navy Yard shooting
Sept. 16, 2013, in Washington, D.C.
12 dead and 8 injured
2014 –4 mass shootings
18 dead and 28 injured
Alturas tribal shooting
Feb. 20, 2014, in Alturas, California
4 dead and 2 injured
Fort Hood shooting
April 3, 2014, in Fort Hood, Texas
3 dead and 12 injured
Isla Vista mass murder
May 23, 2014, in Santa Barbra, California
6 dead and 13 injured
Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting
Oct. 24, 2014, in Marysville, Washington
5 dead and 1 injured
2015 –7 mass shootings
46 dead and 43 injured
Trestle Trail bridge shooting
June 11, 2015, in Menasha, Wisconsin
3 dead and 1 injured
Charleston Church shooting
June 17, 2015, in Charleston, South Carolina
9 dead and 1 injured
Chattanooga military recruitment center
July 16, 2015, in Chattanooga, TN
5 dead and 2 injured
Umpqua Community College shooting
Oct. 1, 2015, in Roseburg, Oregon
9 dead and 9 injured
Colorado Springs shooting rampage
Oct. 31, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado
3 dead
Planned Parenthood clinic
Nov. 27, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado
3 dead and 9 injured
San Bernadino mass shooting
Dec. 2, 2015, in San Bernadino, California
14 dead and 21 injured
2016 –6 mass shootings
71 dead and 83 injured
Kalamazoo shooting spree
Feb. 20, 2016, in Kalamazoo County, Michigan
6 dead and 2 injured
Excel industries mass shooting
Feb. 25, 2016, in Hesston, Kansas
3 dead and 14 injured
Orlando nightclub massacre
June 12, 2016, in Orlando, Florida
49 dead and 53 injured
Dallas police shooting
July 7, 2016, in Dallas, Texas
5 dead and 11 injured
Baton Rouge police shooting
July 17, 2016, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
3 dead and 3 injured
Cascade Mall shooting
Sept. 23, 2016, in Burlington, Washington
5 dead
2017 –11 mass shootings
117 dead and 587 injured
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
5 dead and 6 injured
Fresno downtown shooting
April 18, 2017, in Fresno California
3 dead
Rural Ohio nursing home shooting
May 12, 2017, in Kirkersville, Ohio
3 dead
Florida awning manufacturer shooting
June 5, 2017, in Orlando, Florida
5 dead
Pennsylvania supermarket shooting
June 7, 2017, in Tunkhannock, PA
3 dead
San Francisco UPS shooting
June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, California
3 dead and 2 injured
Las Vegas Strip massacre
Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada
58 dead and 546 injured
Edgewood Business Park shooting
Oct. 18, 2017, in Edgewood, Maryland
3 dead and 3 injured
Walmart shooting
Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colorado
3 dead
Texas First Baptist Church massacre
Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, TX
26 dead and 20 injured
Rancho Tehama shooting spree
Nov. 14, 2017, in Rancho Tehama, California
5 dead and 10 injured
2018 –12 mass shootings
80 dead and 70 injured
Pennsylvania carwash shooting
Jan. 28, 2018, in Melcroft, Pennsylvania
4 dead and 1 injured
Marjory Stoneman Doulas High School shooting
Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida
17 dead and 17 injured
Yountville veterans home shooting
March 9, 2018, in Yountville, California
3 dead
Waffle House shooting
April 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee
4 dead and 4 injured
Santa Fe High School shooting
May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas
10 dead and 13 injured
Capital Gazette shooting
June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Maryland
5 dead and 2 injured
Fifth Third Center shooting
Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati, Ohio
3 dead and 2 injured
T&T Trucking shooting
Sept. 12, 2018, in Bakersfield, California
5 dead
Rite Aid warehouse shooting
Sept. 20, 2018, in Perryman, Maryland
3 dead and 3 injured
Tree of Life synagogue shooting
Oct. 27, 2018, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
11 dead and 6 injured
Thousand Oaks nightclub shooting
Nov. 7, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, California
12 dead and 22 injured
Mercy Hospital shooting
Nov. 19, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois
3 dead
2019 –10 mass shootings
73 dead and 112 injured
SunTrust bank shooting
Jan. 26, 2019, in Sebring, Florida
5 dead
Pennsylvania hotel bar shooting
Jan. 24, 2019, in State College, PA
3 dead and 1 injured
Harry Pratt Co. warehouse shooting
Feb. 15, 2019, in Aurora, Illinois
5 dead and 6 injured
Virginia Beach municipal building shooting
May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Virginia
12 dead and 4 injured
Gilroy garlic festival shooting
July 28, 2019, in Gilroy, California
3 dead and 12 injured
El Paso Walmart mass shooting
Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas
22 dead and 26 injured
Dayton entertainment district shooting
Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio
9 dead and 27 injured
Odessa-Midland shooting spree
Aug. 31, 2019, in Odessa, Texas
7 dead and 25 injured
Pensacola Naval base shooting
Dec. 6, 2019, in Pensacola, Florida
3 dead and 8 injured
Jersey City kosher market shooting
Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, New Jersey
4 dead and 3 injured
2020 –2 mass shootings
9 dead
Molson Coors shooting
Feb. 26, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
5 dead
Springfield convenience store shooting
March 16, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri
4 dead
2021 – 8 mass shootings
Chicago shooting Spree
Jan. 9, 2021, in Evanston, Illinois
5 dead and 2 injured
Atlanta massage parlor shootings
March 16, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia
8 dead and 1 injured
Boulder supermarket shooting
March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado
10 dead
Orange office complex shooting
March 31, 2021, in Orange, California
4 dead and 1 injured
Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting
April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana
8 dead and 5 injured
Birthday party shooting
May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, CO
6 dead
San Jose VTA shooting
May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California
9 dead
Oxford High School shooting
Nov. 30, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan
4 dead