A special New Years offer from Power Swabs

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The team from Power Swabs has a special New Years offer you won’t want to miss.

Want to look younger, healthier, and become more confident? It’s possible and can happen in only five minutes thanks to a new product called Power Swabs. Melinda Mckinsey, a Power Swabs representative, joins Nicea DeGering on Midday to explain how the product works. 

Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns, and veneers.  On average you can expect 2 shades whiter teeth after the 1st use and 6 shades whiter teeth in 7 days.

You can order by calling (800) 663-2909 or go online to powerswabs.com.

Everyone who calls in now will get free shipping and a free Quick Stick with their order.  If you mention ABC4 you can take advantage of a 40% off special with free shipping included.

This article contains sponsored content. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Grantsville community hears message from Haynie family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grantsville community hears message from Haynie family"

Hundreds marched in protest of a border wall in Laredo TX on MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds marched in protest of a border wall in Laredo TX on MLK Day"

Sandra Sanchez Laredo TX border wall protest stand up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandra Sanchez Laredo TX border wall protest stand up"

Mayor on officers that were shot and killed: They ‘put on their uniforms this morning and didn’t get home’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor on officers that were shot and killed: They ‘put on their uniforms this morning and didn’t get home’"

Three-year-old leads his class in prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Three-year-old leads his class in prayer"

Feeling Down and Sluggish? Your Thyroid Could be to Blame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeling Down and Sluggish? Your Thyroid Could be to Blame"
More Video News

Don't Miss