A POSTCARD FROZEN IN TIME: Woman receives mail from grandmother after death of her mother

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Betsy Bender is mourning the loss of her mother, who passed away last month.

“My mom died of being tired and she’s been in pain for a year and it was time, it was time for her to go,” says Bender.

Bender says the last conversation she had with her mother was about the travels they did in her youth.

“The last thing that she mouthed, cuz’ she couldn’t talk she mouthed ‘I love you’ and it was the last thing she motioned and then she passed,” she says.

Bender asked her mother to send her a sign after passing away, to let her know she’s okay, wherever she is. Then, Bender got a 53-year-old postcard from her deceased grandmother, in the mail.

“This postcard came that was forwarded, that was mailed to our childhood home in 1968,” she says.

Bender says she sold that home last week after the passing of her mother and cleared it out completely.

“It was a postcard that my grandmother had mailed to my parents and the girls, from 1968 from London,” she says.

The postcard shared her grandmother’s experience arriving in London, going through customs, stating her adventures are unlike anything she’s ever dreamed of.

“I don’t know what happens when we die, our talk of the travels, you know sending me a message, I don’t know, I don’t know if that was what it was all about, someone may have just found it on the street and just sent it in the mail, it didn’t have a new stamp on it, it did not have a new postage mark,” says Bender.

A postcard frozen in time, Bender says came right when she needed it most.

“Having asking my mom for a sign and feeling like I already did get it, I won’t be as anxious maybe, but I will be more aware,” she says.

More aware of the possibility messages can be sent, even after death.