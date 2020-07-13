ABC4’s town hall discusses officer-involved critical incidents with Salt Lake County district attorney

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill joined ABC4 News to discuss his ruling on the fatal police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal.

Palacios-Carbajal was shot and killed by Salt Lake City Police on May 23.

Last week, Sim Gill ruled the shooting ‘justified’ which sparked protests, deemed “unlawful” by police, through the streets of downtown.

Where does Utah go from here? Could the district attorney have done more, or is state law preventing justice from occurring following deadly officer-involved critical incidents?

Those are the questions ABC4’s Brittany Johnson asked the DA during a town hall special, America is Crisis: A Positive Path Forward.

During the town hall special, Gill also addressed s document he released on Monday titled Policy Reform Ideas for Law Enforcement use of Deadly Force.

In the document, the DA lists 22 police reform ideas he believes need to be implemented for better democracy.