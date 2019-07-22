Newsfore Opt-In Form

A majority of Utahns – 77% – support non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ community

Utah tied with Vermont for second highest level of support in the nation, according to survey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A recent study found that Utah has the second-highest level of support in the nation for expanded non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals.

The Public Religion Research Institute research showed 77 percent of Utahns support laws that protect gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals from discrimination in the workplace and when seeking housing accommodations.

According to the survey, only 19 percent of participants in Utah opposed expanded protections.

Utah tied with Vermont for the state with the second-highest level of support. Only New Hampshire was higher, at 81%. Arkansas and South Carolina showed the lowest level of support at 56 percent and 58 percent respectively.

Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, was ecstatic about the survey’s findings, posting this statement to Facebook:

“Utah, I’m gushing over you right now. The PRRI poll from this year measures statewide support for LGBTQ non-discrimination laws. Utah tied for SECOND PLACE (with Vermont) for the highest % of support (77%). Yes, Utah — one of the reddest states in the nation! I’m grateful to all LGBTQ and Allied advocates who have been helping to shift the culture. There is more work ahead, so let’s keep up the momentum.”

In 2015, state lawmakers passed a bipartisan measure to end discrimination of LGBTQ Utahns, while also protecting religious freedoms for churches and other religious organizations.

