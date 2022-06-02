UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.

The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by Tiffany Carlson, the organization’s official Director, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is officially the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS). “This is more than a single word change. It signifies who we are as an agency. We are service focused. We serve all Utahns, whether they drink alcohol or not,” said Carlson.

The department’s new mission statement reads: “The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services oversees the sale and distribution of alcoholic products in the state of Utah. The department proudly serves all Utahns whether or not they chose to drink alcohol. We recognize our important role in the community in which we financially support crucial government services, support local businesses and tourism, and prioritize alcohol prevention education for the health and safety of all Utahns. We honor our statutory legal obligations and value our duty as public servants working for all Utahns.”

When considering how the DABS seves Utahns who don’t drink, Carlson explained, “We serve in the hundreds of millions of dollars that we help generate for the state and local governments, funding services, and programs that every single one of us use. Things like roads and transportation, police, public health, education, the school lunch program. We serve all Utahns in our role as partners and supporters for the food and beverage industry.” She went on to discuss the department’s role in supporting local tourism, business owners, and community events.

Next, Carlson introduced the key service-focused initiatives the DABS is introducing this year. These include:

The department’s new “Starting from a Place of Guess” philosophy: An outlook grounded in supporting local groups and businesses in clearly communicating what is required to operate legally and safely.

Click and Collect: A program where customers can make DABS store purchases and then conveniently and safely pick their products up in a nearby store.

Technology and infrastructure improvements to DABS stores and for the compliance office: These updates will make inventory tracking and restocking quicker and easier.

Online payments possible for business owners and other alcohol license holders: Carlson notes, “No more just paying by check and money order by mail or hand delivery.”

A new DABS customer service help desk will be established.

A new recognition program for bars and restaurants that pass public safety inspections. “We want to acknowledge and show our appreciation for the businesses and their employees that are diligently preventing underage drinking and that are not overserving their customers,” said Carlson.

Other liquor law altercations that were not discussed in the DABS public event but have been included in the revised version of S.B. 176 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act Amendments effective June 1 as well as the department’s 2021/2022 Utah Legislature Recap include: