A lifetime of memories: Tony and Vina celebrate 76th Valentine’s Day

UTAH (ABC4) – 102-year-old Tony and 98-year-old Vina Borrero share a love and devotion that has spanned three-quarters of a century. The couple will be celebrating their 76th Valentine’s Day this year.

It all began in 1944 when Tony was stationed for the Air Force in Fort Douglas, Utah.

“She’s just waving at everybody in the depot, and I thought she was waving at me and I waved back,” said Tony. Soon after, they officially met through mutual friends and it was love at first sight.

“The first time I saw her, she was with a bunch of girls and I said, that’s the girl for me,” says Tony.

Two years later, the couple married. Over time, they shared many experiences together, such as ballroom dancing and going to their favorite restaurants. With Tony being in the Air Force, they moved often and lived around the world together, including in Morocco, Japan and San Francisco. They had two sons who ended up serving in the Air Force and Army.

They say that their love comes naturally and that they’ve never had a harsh word together. Two years ago, Vina lost her sight to glaucoma.

“That didn’t bother us a bit. We get along real good together,” Tony said. “‘Cause I could almost read her mind, what she’s thinking and what she wants to do, and I take good care of her.”

Their love continues to flourish at Cedarwood Senior Living Community in Sandy, where many residents say they’re an inspiration.

“Their marriage probably succeeds because if you’re gonna love, you have to be able to sacrifice,” said Henry Ensher, a resident at the community. “If you can’t sacrifice, you can’t love. It’s that simple. And they always have been able to do that for each other and that’s the love process.”



The couple shared their secrets for keeping their love strong throughout the years.

“She tells me what to do and I just say, ‘Yes dear,’” Tony said. “We get along swell.”

“To have respect for each other, love each other, and help each other,” Vina said.