SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After a storm system moved through the area over the holiday weekend, we are now looking at calm weather ahead. Northwest flow will remain in place helping keep temperatures slightly cooler than average. However, as with this time of the year, with high-pressure building in we will see decreasing air quality. On Tuesday, Davis, Cache, and Salt Lake counties will have moderate air quality with it worsening by Wednesday.

The overall weather pattern remains fairly quiet throughout the work week. With the high pressure that is building in, it will allow for a slight warming trend, despite temperatures staying cold. Tuesday and Thursday, we will be tracking a few weak storm systems that look to provide slight precipitation chances to the Beehive State. But these storms should help keep haze in the valleys at a minimum. They could also bring a few light snow showers to our mountain areas with a few flurries in the valleys. Otherwise, dry weather is expected to continue throughout much of the week.