OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A snowball effect of helping one another is in motion in Weber County after a delivery turned into much more.

It all started with a delivery. Jennifer Weiss from Plain City ordered groceries and saw an elderly man dropping her items off through her doorbell, seeing his mobility challenges.

“It made me kind of feel guilty, to have someone else deliver stuff, just cuz’ I didn’t want to go to the store,” said Weiss.

Noticing he handled everything with care, despite some difficulty and she started wondering…

“Who he was and what his situation was, why he was doing deliveries, if he was going to continue doing deliveries when snow starts falling when stairs and driveways are icy,” said Weiss.

“I had a stroke in June, so I was just making some extra money cuz’ our swamp cooler blew off our roof, we have a big hole, I got it taped up, needed some extra money to fix that,” said Larry, of Ogden.

Using social media, she found Larry, a veteran, from Ogden. One of his relatives saw the post and got them connected.

“I had a few friends who said he shouldn’t have to be delivering, what if we all pitched in and gave him a big tip,” said Weiss.

After several shares on the post, others in Weber County started to chip in.

“Posted his Venmo information and I think that the donations just started coming in like crazy,” said Weiss.

“It just blew up like crazy, there’s so many nice people around here,” said Larry.

Larry tells ABC4 News because of the donations, he no longer has to deliver and can fix his roof and he’s sharing donations with others in need.

“And I was just trying to get them to donate to the food banks and toys for tots or something, instead of giving me money,” said Larry.

“It may seem so small, it may seem like it couldn’t amount to much, but you just never know when it could cause a snowball effect, a huge chain reaction, it could really make someone’s day, their life, it could be the positive that they need,” added Weiss.

MORE NEWS: