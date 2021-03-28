‘A chronic problem’, Oregon couple gets stranded in Utah snow for 24 hours

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A young Oregon couple and their dog were rescued after being stranded in Grand County, Friday.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue on March 26, a couple from Oregon was stranded in deep snow at an elevation of 8400 feet near Castleton-Gateway Road for about 24 hours.

Rescue crews say the young couple, “following directions on their Google Maps app, drove their late-model SUV up from Gateway and became stuck.”

Crew members say as the couple attempted to turn around, they realized the snow was too deep on the unmaintained and unplowed road.

According to official reports, a tow truck tried to reach their location Friday but it also became stuck and was unable to meet them. A second tow truck was then sent to “free the initial responding truck and attempt to retrieve the couple’s vehicle.”

Two snowmobiles and a tracked Polaris Ranger were also issued by the Grand County Search and Rescue team to pick up the couple and their dog. Crews add that a Utah State Parks & Recreation Ranger also assisted in the rescue.

Officials say the couple were about 5 miles from the Colorado border.

According to the Grand County Search and Rescue team, cell phone service is non-existent in that area.

Just earlier this month, during a search for another stranded person in the same area, a helicopter located another stuck party unrelated to the ongoing search.

“They had been unable to call for help and were lucky to have been spotted by the helicopter assisting in the original search,” writes the search and rescue team.

Grand County officials say “people getting stuck and stranded on the Castleton-Gateway road has become a chronic problem in the past few years.”

According to the team, drivers tend to be led to this part of the area by navigation apps which indicate a route from the Unaweep Canyon area of Colorado to Moab.

“Even well-outfitted 4X4 vehicles have become stuck in deep snowdrifts along the road,” Grand County Search and Rescue shares.

For those planning on tackling either the Castleton-Gateway Road route, or any route for that matter, the Grand County Search and Rescue offers the following tips:

Check local road conditions before traveling off the main byways

Carry survival gear such as additional warm clothing, food, and water

Pack a shovel and tire chains, they may come in handy

Satellite messaging devices that work in areas with no cell phone service save lives

