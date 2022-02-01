A chilly start to February in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – It’s the first day of February and it sure feels like it! A dry cold front ushered in below-average temperatures with most topping out about 5-10 degrees colder than what we had yesterday.

In a few instances, like in the higher elevations, temperatures will run closer to 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday! Along the Wasatch Front most will only get to the low and mid 30s while down south it’s more 30s and 40s compared to 40s and 50s.

The breeze will be noticeable which will help it feel even colder throughout the day. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in northern Utah and in southern Utah there will be a few more clouds resulting in partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, especially in southeastern Utah. A few light snow showers will be possible in the higher terrain in southern Utah.

As we go into tonight another quick system will bring with it a reinforcing shot of cold air as we move into midweek. While this system will be mostly dry, a few light snow showers will be possible in our northern mountains, favoring areas near Park Valley and the Bear River range. The Wasatch Mountains and mountain valleys could get some light snow or flurries, but that chance is low. Given a mainly northerly flow, lake effect snow will also be possible.

Most high-resolution models show the greatest chance of this will be in the Tooele County. If we can get the lake effect going , a trace to an inch of snow is on the table, but anything more than 2 inches is unlikely. Daytime highs will also be even colder than today with Salt Lake City only topping out in the upper 20s while St. George struggles to reach the mid 40s at 43. Breezy conditions will be continuing, and in southern Utah we could see gap winds in some of our canyons.

While these couple of systems aren’t going to bring us the wet weather we need, they will at the very least keep air quality good for our northern Utah valleys through Wednesday. As high pressure settles back in by Thursday, we’ll start to see warming temperatures and likely a return of the haze as well by the end of the week.

Bottom line? Colder air continues to filter into the Beehive State as wet weather is still hard to find.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!