HYDE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nearly 6,000 people are infected with COVID-19 in Cache, Box Elder, and Rich Counties. The Bear River Health Department is now looking into enforcing guidelines after a Halloween party took place in Hyde Park. ABC4’s northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to young adults in the area about their concerns.

The party, called “Catastrophe” took place last Friday at Castle Manor, in Hyde Park. Some students at Utah State University who chose not to attend, tell ABC4 News the party was irresponsible.

“I also work on campus just with some student-athletes, and I know some of them had gone to Catastrophe too, so being back with them this week didn’t really make me feel super great or super safe,” said Annie Romano, Logan resident and student at Utah State University.

Annie Romano says she was surprised to see nearly 1,000 attendees, despite the spike in cases in Cache County.

“I think that’s irresponsible, especially when we were told last week we need to keep social gatherings to 10 or less people,” she added.

Romano says she also works with high-risk individuals in hospice and young adults should have more compassion.

“I do my best to protect myself and so it just feels like there’s so many people around me who aren’t doing the same and they could spread it to me and if I spread it to a patient, that could mean the end of their life,” said Romano.

“A few people in my dorm building went. I think they heard and went because there were people going door to door in my dorm area handing out posters and advertising for it,” said Maura Broadhead, a student at USU.

Grant Koford, the environmental health director says after seeing pictures and videos like this, the department is working with attorneys and county leaders to see how they can better plan for future events.

“They were not following any of the COVID recommendations as far as mask-wearing and social distancing,” said Koford.

Koford says event planners filled out this COVID-19 planning template and they assured the department they would take precautions to keep everyone safe.

“Those pictures are, um, very discouraging, about what we were told and what was followed through, I just don’t know what to say,” said Koford.

The event organizers did not respond for a comment, but other young adults didn’t hold back their comments on social media responding to photos posted after the event.

“I didn’t go to the event. Personally, I think it was irresponsible and extremely hazardous to the Logan community, and the people who put the event on should feel personally responsible if there is a large outbreak,” said Tomoya Averett, a USU student.

“It’s made me a lot more wary of going to in-person classes or events these upcoming weeks in fear that I’ll have a higher chance of catching it,” she added.