‘A bunch of bullets’: 13-year-old survivor shares his story of the Mexican ambush that killed 9 family members

LAMORA, MEXICO (ABC News) – For the first time the boy who helped his siblings get rescued after the deadly ambush attack in Mexico is sharing his story.

Devin Langford, 13, and his father David sat down with ABC News for an exclusive interview.

“They just started the hitting car first, like with a bunch, a bunch of bullets,” Devin said. “Just start shooting rapidly at us.”

After the murders, Devin walked for six hours, a distance of 14 miles, to get help, thinking about his slain family and wondering if the gunmen were coming for him next.

“If there was anybody else out there trying to shoot me or following me,” he said, also thinking “about my mom and my two brothers that died.”

Devin detailed the moments that led up to the shooting: the gunmen first attacking their relative Cristina Langford Johnson’s SUV in front of them, killing her, then firing on his family’s vehicle when they drove up.

“It felt real scary,” Devin said. “It felt like a lot of bullets.”

Devin thinks one of those bullets hit the engine so his mom was unable to drive away.

“The car didn’t work so she was just trying right there, starting the car as much as she could,” he said. “But I’m pretty sure they shot something so the car wouldn’t even start.”

Devin shared the last thing his mother said.

“To get down right now,” he said. “She was trying to pray to the Lord and she was trying to start the car up to get out of there.” His mother Dawna and two little brothers Trevor and Rogan did not survive the attack.

Devin says the murderers had long guns and were wearing what looked like bulletproof vests. The family is convinced they were “sicarios”, hitmen for a drug cartel.

“Afterward they got us out of the car, and they just got us on the floor and then they drove off,” Devin said.

The children tried to flee but as most were too wounded, including Devin’s sister Kylie who was shot in the foot and baby brother Brixon who suffered a bullet wound to the chest.

\”We walked a little while until we couldn’t carry them no more and so we put them in the bushes so they wouldn’t get hit or nothing,” Devin said. “So I started walking because every one of them was bleeding really bad so I was trying to get in a rush to get there.” Devin eventually got help.

“To be honest with you, my boy’s a hero,” his father David Langford said. “Simply because he gave his life for his brothers and sisters.”

Now the Langford’s, who are part of a fundamentalist LDS group that lived in the area decades before the drug cartels took over, have left Mexico saying it’s too dangerous. 100 other family members followed them in this caravan over the weekend.

“Not only have I lost a wife and two children but I’m having to move the rest of my family with really no place to go at this point,” David said.

David Langford has this message for all the people who have been praying for them.

“My message is to hold on to your family because there’s nothing like family,” he said.

Devin wants the world to remember his mother’s legacy.

“She was a nice person,” he said through tears. “And a brave woman that tried to save her kids.”