A buck deer left to rot, now DWR wants to know who killed it

PRICE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A buck deer was shot and left to rot on private property and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officers is looking for information on who killed the deer.

Officers received a report about a dead buck deer near Whitmore Park Road in Helper on Sept. 28. Upon further investigation, officers discovered the deer had been shot several times. Footprints were also discovered.

The animal was killed during Utah’s muzzleloader season, but the animal was located on private property. According to a release sent by DWR, “the landowner had not permitted for anyone to hunt in the area”.

The deer being left to waste is also illegal.

“During the investigation, officers also discovered additional evidence indicating that a second deer had been shot and then retrieved from the private property,” stated in a press release issued by the DWR. “The second deer was removed from the area after being loaded into a vehicle.”

DWR asks anyone with information about the deer’s illegal killing or any other wildlife to contact the UTIP Hotline at 800-662-3337.

You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.

For information concerning this deer specifically, you can contact Officer Brian Dennis at 435-650-1113. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.